WIN: Tickets to Jack Savoretti at Forest Live

Singer/songwriter Jack Savoretti released his sixth studio album, Singing To Strangers on March 15 and it entered the charts at numbr one.

Recorded in Rome at Ennio Morricone’s studio, the 12 track album features co-writes with both Bob Dylan and Kylie Minogue.

The album follows on from his last two gold discs, Written in Scars and Sleep No More.

The special Forest Live gigs will see Jack and his band play material from his new album including a BBC Radio 2 Record Of The Week Candlelight alongside classic Savoretti tracks.

His show will follow performances from Paul Weller and Jess Glynne across the weekend.

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series held every summer by Forestry Commission England in seven beautiful forests.

More than 1.75 million people have attended a forest gig in the last 18 years. Money raised from ticket sales helps to look after the nation’s forests sustainably, for people to enjoy and wildlife to thrive.

Teaming up with Forest Live, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win one of two pairs of tickets to Jack Savoretti at the event on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

See below for details.

Competition details

The two winners of this competition will be entitled to one pair of tickets each to Jack Savoretti at Cannock Chase as part of Forest Live on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, June 30, 2019. Only one entry per person.

The first two correct entries selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.