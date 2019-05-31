WIN: VIP camping tickets to Download Festival 2019 and a limited edition Zippo lighter

The winner will receive a pair of VIP tickets to Download 2019 - allowing them to see the likes of Def Leppard, Slipknot, Tool and many more - as well as access to VIP camping and VIP area, as well as the Download 2019 Zippo windproof lighter.

Two runners up will also receive a limited edition lighter each.

Other acts that will play the three-day event include Slash and Myles Kennedy, Die Antwoord, Smashing Pumpkins, Rob Zombie, Halestorm, Slayer, Simple Creatures, Enter Shikari, Whitesnake and more.

Once you’re there, don’t forget to visit the Zippo Encore area, for the chance to win a unique side of stage experience and cool merchandise.

Festival-goers can also get their hands on the official Download 2019 Zippo windproof lighters and design your own lighter at the Zippo Encore area.

Limited edition Download Festival 2019 Zippo lighters

See below for details.

Competition details

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, June 9, 2019. Only one entry per person.

The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.