WIN: VIP camping tickets to Download Festival 2019 and a limited edition Zippo lighter
Download Festival is heading to Donnington Park this summer - and we're giving one lucky reader the chance to win a pair of VIP tickets to the rock event as well as a limited edition lighter from Zippo.
The winner will receive a pair of VIP tickets to Download 2019 - allowing them to see the likes of Def Leppard, Slipknot, Tool and many more - as well as access to VIP camping and VIP area, as well as the Download 2019 Zippo windproof lighter.
Two runners up will also receive a limited edition lighter each.
Other acts that will play the three-day event include Slash and Myles Kennedy, Die Antwoord, Smashing Pumpkins, Rob Zombie, Halestorm, Slayer, Simple Creatures, Enter Shikari, Whitesnake and more.
Once you’re there, don’t forget to visit the Zippo Encore area, for the chance to win a unique side of stage experience and cool merchandise.
Festival-goers can also get their hands on the official Download 2019 Zippo windproof lighters and design your own lighter at the Zippo Encore area.
Teaming up with Zippo, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a pair of VIP camping tickets to Download Festival 2019 at Donnington Park from Thursday, June 13, to Monday, June 17, 2019, as well as a limited edition Zippo lighter.
See below for details.
Competition details
The winner of this competition will receive a pair of VIP camping tickets to Download Festival 2019 at Donnington Park from Thursday, June 13, to Monday, June 17, 2019, as well as a limited edition Zippo lighter.
Each VIP ticket includes access to the VIP camping area and the exclusive VIP area.
To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Terms and conditions
Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.
Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, June 9, 2019. Only one entry per person.
The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.
Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.
There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.
Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.
The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.
