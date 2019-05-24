WIN: Tickets to see Westlife at Croke Park live in cinema and a signed poster

The hit boy band are well and truly back with their biggest tour to date coupled with their two new singles Hello My Love and Better Man going straight to the top of the iTunes charts around the world.

Celebrating 20 years since their debut single hit the number one spot, The Twenty Tour will see the band perform together for the first time since 2012.

Now, cinema goers across the UK and Ireland will be able to join Shane, Nicky, Mark, and Kian and the sold-out crowd at Dublin’s Croke Park Stadium on Saturday, July 6, at 8pm, direct from their local cinemas.

Presented by CinemaLive, leading producers and distributors of event cinema, Westlife: The Twenty Tour Live from Croke Park will be broadcast direct via satellite to over 600 cinemas in the UK and Ireland, including major multiplexes and many independent cinemas and arts centres.

For more information and to find cinema locations visit westlifeincinemas.com.

Teaming up with the band, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to Westlife at Dublin's Croke Park streamed live at a cinema of their choice on Saturday, July 6, 2019, as well as a poster signed by the band.

See below for details.

Competition details

Advertising

The winner of this competition will be entitled to a pair of tickets to Westlife at Dublin's Croke Park streamed live at a cinema of their choice on Saturday, July 6, 2019, as well as a poster signed by the band.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Advertising

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, June 16, 2019. Only one entry per person.

The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets and poster.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.