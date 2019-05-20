WIN: VIP tickets to Beer Central Festival in Birmingham

Kaiser Chiefs members Nick 'Peanut' Baines and Simon Rix will perform a DJ set on the opening night of the event, followed by performances from DJ Yoda, Hip Hop Karaoke and Ultimate Power at the weekend event.

The event will feature a number of local and international breweries as well as street food.

Local brewers set to trade at the festival include Neon Raptor, Glass House and Dig Brew Co, alongside top UK breweries including Siren, Deya, Wild Beer and Thornbridge.

Teaming up with Beer Central Festival, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a pair of VIP tickets to the event at 119, Digbeth, on Friday, July 5, 2019.

See below for details.

Competition details

The winner of this competition will be entitled to a pair of VIP tickets to the event at 119, Digbeth, on Friday, July 5.

VIP tickets include:

Advertising

Access to the sessions 15 minutes early and the VIP queuing system.

A festival tote goodie bag including one of the collaboration beers and a T-Shirt.

Access to some special beers and kegs at the festival (either in the We Are Beer room, or at the We Are Beer bar).

Reserved seating.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, June 23, 2019

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 18 or over and UK resident only.

Advertising

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Only one entry per person.

The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.