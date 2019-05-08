WIN: A merchandise pack for The Hustle

The comedy flick follows the story of two scam artists that get tricked by two men and plan revenge against the same ones who wronged them.

As well as our two protagonists, the film is also set to star Tim Blake Nelson, Alex Sharp, Dean Norris, Ingrid Oliver and more.

Teaming up with Universal, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win one of five merchandise packs for The Hustle.

See below for details.

Competition details

The five winners of this competition will be entitled to one merchandise pack each for The Hustle.

Each pack contains a gold cosmetic bag, vacuum water bottle, hairbrush, notebook and a power bank.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Advertising

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Monday, May 20, 2019. Only one entry per person.

The first five correct entries selected at random after the closing date will receive the prize.

Advertising

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.