Shropshire Star's hunt for cutest youngsters begins

For the second year running, the Shropshire Star has launched the Baby and Toddler of the Year contest and a photographer is getting ready to make sure your child looks picture perfect.

Last year there were more than 750 entrants but the paper would love to see even more youngsters taking part this time around.

Entry is free and open to parents/guardians within the Shropshire Star circulation area with a child aged five or under.

Our photographer will be at the Darwin Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury everyday from May 9 to May 18.

Parents can bring their children to be photographed and will then be invited back to choose the best picture to appear in for the supplement or one will be selected for them.

The children will be split into four age categories – 0-9 months, 10-18 months, 19-35 months and 3-5 years. There will be a winner in all brackets, with a £500 for prize for each category and an extra £250 for the the overall winner. To vote, simply choose your favourite from all the entries.

The photographs will also be featured in the Shropshire Star on Thursday, June 24 and on our website.

Once participants have chosen, picked a winner, cut out the special vote tokens which will be printed each day in the Shropshire Star until Saturday, July 27 and completed a voting tokens return form, winners will be announced after the deadline on Friday, August 2.

For more information visit baby.shropshirestar.com