WIN: Tickets to The House On Cold Hill in Birmingham

Starring The Crow Road's Joe McFadden, Eastenders stars Rita Simons and Charlie Clements, and Hollyoaks villain Persephone Swales-Dawson, The House on Cold Hill has been adapted from the best-selling 2015 novel of multi-million selling author Peter James.

In Peter's ghostly mystery, the Harcourt family - Ollie, Caro and daughter Jade – move into the house of the dreams that has been empty for the last forty years. However, their dream home quickly turns into the stuff of nightmares, as they begin to sense that they aren’t the only residents at Cold Hill…

Teaming up with the venue, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win one of two pairs of tickets to The House On Cold Hill at The Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

See below for details.

Competition details

The two winners of this competition will be entitled to one pair of tickets each to The House On Cold Hill at The Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Terms and conditions

Advertising

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, May 9, 2019. Only one entry per person.

The first two correct entries selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

Advertising

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.