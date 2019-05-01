WIN: Tickets to The British Blues Rock Midlands Festival featuring King King in Wolverhampton

The British Blues Rock Midlands Festival will see the likes of The Kris Barras Band, Myke Gray featuring Kim Jennett, Rebecca Downes and Blue Nation hit the stage at KKs Steel Mill.

The event will be headline by Lincoln quartet King King.

Teaming up with the venue, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win one of 10 pair of tickets to The British Blues Rock Midlands Festival featuring King King on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

Competition details

The 10 winners of this competition will be entitled to one pair of tickets each to The British Blues Rock Midlands Festival featuring King King at KKs Steel Mill in Wolverhampton on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, May 5, 2019. Only one entry per person.

The first 10 correct entries selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.