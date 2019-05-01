WIN: Tickets to The Baby Show in Birmingham and a Maclaren stroller worth more than £300

Running from Friday, May 17, until Sunday, May 19, it is set to be an extensive shopping experience for new and expectant parents from across the Midlands and beyond, as more than 200 baby brands exhibit their latest, must-have products – with some excellent deals on offer.

Recommended by parents for 17 years, the hugely popular Baby Show is the perfect place to pick up all the essentials – from buggies to bouncers, cribs to car seats and slings to sleep aids.

As well as incredible shopping opportunities, The Baby Show will host an array of leading parenting experts on the Live Stage with MadeForMums.

Experts from the world of birth, breastfeeding, sleep, weaning and child development will share their advice – as well as live fashion and innovation shows.

Speakers confirmed include sleep expert, Lucy Shrimpton aka The Sleep Nanny breastfeeding guru, Clare Byam-Cook, author of The Positive Birth Book, Milli Hill, first aid expert, Jenni Dunman from Daisy First Aid, baby expert and author, Rachel Fitz-Desorgher and infant nutritionist, Charlotte Stirling-Reed.

We have teamed up with the show and Maclaren to give one lucky reader a pair of tickets to the show and a Maclaren Techno XLR worth £370. Read more about the travel system here.

Five lucky runners up will receive a pair of tickets to The Baby Show for a day of their choosing worth £40.

Competition details

The one winner of this competition will receive a pair of tickets to The Baby Show at Birmingham NEC on a date of their choosing from Friday, May 17, until Sunday, May 19, 2019, and a Maclaren Techno XLR

Five runners-up will receive a pair of tickets each to The Baby Show at Birmingham NEC on a date of their choosing from Friday, May 17, until Sunday, May 19, 2019.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, May 12, 2019. Only one entry per person.

The first correct entries selected at random after the closing date will receive the main prize.

The following five correct entries will be selected at random after the closing date to receive the runners-up prizes.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.