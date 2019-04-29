WIN: Tickets to Martin Kemp - The Ultimate Back to the 80s DJ Set in Birmingham

Kemp has been having a blast with his fans, taking them back to the 80s - the decade which made him a household name alongside his brother Gary in new wave group Spandau Ballet.

He nearly brought the roof off Shrewsbury's The Buttermarket in December, so Kemp is continuing his tour and brings his Back to the 80s DJ set to Birmingham's The Mill in Digbeth on May 10.

Alongside his music fame, Kemp is also a film and TV veteran who has starred in the likes of The Krays alongside his brother, EastEnders, while he hit the headlines with his memorable appearance on Channel 4's Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls last year.

Fancy dress is encouraged for the night, with a support guest DJ to be announced.

Teaming up with the venue, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win one of two pairs of tickets to Martin Kemp - The Ultimate Back to the 80s DJ Set at The Mill, Digbeth, on Friday, May 10, 2019.

See below for details.

Competition details

The two winners of this competition will be entitled to one pair of tickets each to Martin Kemp - The Ultimate Back to the 80s DJ Set at The Mill, Digbeth, on Friday, May 10, 2019.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, May 5, 2018.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 18 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, May 5, 2018. Only one entry per person.

The first two correct entries selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.