WIN: Family tickets to Disney On Ice in Birmingham

And we're giving two lucky readers the chance to win two family tickets to a show of their choosing at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena.

Join Mickey and Minnie Mouse as they venture through a treasure-filled journey featuring more than 50 Disney characters.

This new production includes scenes from Disney Pixar's Finding Dory, Disney's Frozen, Alladin, The Lion King and more.

Teaming up with Disney On Ice, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win one of two pairs of family tickets to a show of their choosing at Arena Birmingham from Wednesday, April 3, to Sunday, April 7, 2019.

See below for details.

Competition details

The two winners of this competition will be entitled to one family ticket each to Disney On Ice at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena to a show of their choosing at Arena Birmingham from Wednesday, April 3, to Sunday, April 7, 2019..

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, March 17, 2019. Only one entry per person.

The first two correct entries selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.