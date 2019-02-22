WIN: Tickets to Crufts at Birmingham NEC

And we're giving five lucky readers the chance to win tickets to any one day of the event.

Tickets are now on sale for the four-day event, which covers 25 acres at the NEC and will see pedigree dogs from around the world compete for the prestigious Best in Show title – from Chihuahuas to Great Danes.

The show also sees the UK’s most heroic dogs rewarded in the prestigious Friends for Life competition; the nation’s favourite crossbreeds compete in the Scruffts grand final; and the world’s most athletic canines battling it out in dog sports such as agility.

The Best in Group competitions that lead to the Best in Show will see Gundog breeds compete on Thursday, March 7, Working and Pastoral breeds on Friday, March 8, Terrier and Hound breeds on Saturday, March 9 and Utility and Toy breeds on Sunday, March 10. The climax of the show – Best in Show – is held on Sunday evening.

This year, four breeds recently recognised by the Kennel Club will be competing at Crufts for the very first time – the Braque d’Auvergne, Russian Toy, White Swiss Shepherd Dog and Black and Tan Coonhound. These ‘new kids on the block’ will compete in the Imported Breed Register classes where their owners will be hoping they catch the judge’s eye.

Teaming up with Crufts, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win one of five pairs of tickets to the event at Birmingham NEC on Thursday, March 7 to Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Competition details

The five winners of this competition will be entitled to one pair of tickets each to Crufts at Birmingham NEC on Thursday, March 7 to Sunday, March 10, 2019..

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, March 3, 2019. Only one entry per person.

The first five correct entries selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

This ticket does not include access to Best in Show or any separately ticketed events.

Please note that unfortunately no dogs other than those that have been invited by the Kennel Club and Assistance Dogs, are permitted into the show.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.