WIN: Tickets to the Caravan, Camping and Motorhome show in Birmingham

To enter, readers must visit this site and complete the form to be in with the chance to win one of 60 pairs of tickets up for grabs.

Winners will be selected at random and announced on Friday, February 15, 2019.

The UK’s biggest showcase of motorhomes, campervans, caravans, caravan holiday homes and lodges will come to the NEC next month.

Not only will you be able to see all the new season models and products, you can stock up on all your holiday accessories as well as gather ideas, inspiration, and advice on where to go and what to do when you get there.

There will also be a series of activities for visitors to enjoy such as a skate rink, climbing wall, campsite cooking, top dog arena, towing tuition and more.

New for 2019 is the Camping Zone where attendees can explore tents of all shapes and sizes - just in time for festival season.

The Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show will take place at Birmingham NEC from February 19 to 24.

Advance tickets cost £7 for seniors, and £8 for adults plus £1.25 transaction fee when booking before 23:59pm on February 18, 2019.

Advertising

After this time prices revert to the on-the-door price of £9 senior and £10 adult.

Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.

Car parking is included in the ticket price. No dogs (except assistance dogs).

Children 15 years and under go free when accompanied by a paying adult or senior.

Tickets are non-refundable. No cash alternative, cannot be transferred. Ticket can be used for any one day of the show, single use only.