WIN: Tickets to André Rieu’s New Year’s Concert and a hotel stay in Wolverhampton

The iconic André Rieu returns to cinemas across the country for a very special New Year’s concert – his first ever for the big screen.

The iconic violinist presents a brand-new concert, recorded at Sydney’s Town Hall in Australia, to hundreds of thousands of fans in cinemas across the UK on Saturday, January 5, and Sunday, January 6, 2019 – the perfect way to chime in the New Year.

The majestic Sydney Town Hall will provide a beautiful intimacy for this unique, first time performance, where he will be joined by his beloved Johann Strauss Orchestra, with whom he has performed with for more than 30 years.

André Rieu New Year's Concert from Sydney - 5 & 6 January

In addition, the maestro will welcome his world class Sopranos, the Platin Tenors, as well as plenty of surprises, as he presents a spectacular festive concert of hope and hits, with a repertoire consisting of pieces from the worlds of classical and popular music.

Teaming up with the event, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win an overnight stay and dinner at the Ramada Park Hotel Wolverhampton on Friday, January 5, 2019, as well as tickets to watch André Rieu’s 2019 New Year’s Concert in Cinemas on Saturday, January 6, 2019, at a cinema of their choosing including Cineworld Wolverhampton and Light House Media Centre.

See below for details.

Competition details

Advertising

The winner of this competition will be entitled to an overnight stay and dinner at the Ramada Park Hotel Wolverhampton on Friday, January 5, 2019, as well as tickets to watch André Rieu’s 2019 New Year’s Concert in Cinemas on Saturday, January 6, 2019, at a cinema of their choosing including Cineworld Wolverhampton and Light House Media Centre.

Hotel reservation includes one night in a standard double room in the specified hotel, a three course meal up to the value of £100 and breakfast.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, December 16, 2018.

Terms and conditions

Advertising

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, December 16, 2018. Only one entry per person.

The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter. The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.