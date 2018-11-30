WIN: A family ticket to Elf - A Christmas Spectacular in Birmingham

Starring the likes of David Essex, Martine McCutcheon and Tam Ryan, this new Christmas Spectacular production will feature a book written by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan, and an original score of great new songs.

The original staging will be enhanced with giant screens, showing both computer graphic backdrops and live action close-ups.

The 5,000 seat Genting Arena layout will have a 70-foot wide stage and a 60-foot long thrust stage, with some scenes taking place around and above the audience.

Elf will be produced by WBP Ltd, the team behind last year’s Christmas spectacular Peter Pan, which played at Arena Birmingham and The SSE Arena, Wembley.

Teaming up with the Genting Arena, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a family ticket to the show on Friday, December 21, 2018.

See below for details.

Competition details

The winner of this competition will be entitled to one family ticket to Elf - A Christmas Spectacular at Birmingham's Genting Arena on Friday, December 21, 2018.

Advertising

A family ticket grants entry to a combination of two adults and two children, or one adult and three children.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, December 16, 2018.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Advertising

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, December 16, 2018. Only one entry per person.

The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter. The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.