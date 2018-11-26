WIN: An adoption pack from The Donkey Sanctuary Birmingham

The winner can choose from four adoption donkeys at the Birmingham centre: Cisco, Jimmy, Shocks and Oscar.

The Donkey Sanctuary was founded in 1969 by Elisabeth Svendsen, MBE, and has since made a profound difference to the lives of donkeys and people all over the world.

Over the past five years, the charity has provided sanctuary to over 7,000 animals, attended over 1,300 welfare complaints, launched a new hospital that will give vital care to donkeys and mules for several decades to come, and so much more.

Teaming up with The Donkey Sanctuary Birmingham, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a year's adoption pack from the charity..

Competition details

The one winner of this competition will be entitled to a year's adoption pack from The Donkey Sanctuary Birmingham at Sutton Park, The Town Gate, Park Road Sutton Coldfield.

The adoption will run for 12 months from the day it is set-up.

The adoption pack consists of an introduction letter and membership card, a frame with two portraits of your donkey plus four postcards, some more details welcoming the adopter plus a certificate.

The adopter also receives several updates via a newsletter throughout the year.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, December 9, 2018. Only one entry per person.

The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the prize.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter. The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.