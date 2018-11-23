WIN: Tickets to The Circus of Horrors at Brierley Hill Civic Hall

The shows is set to take audiences on a rollercoaster ride of sword swallowers, cross bow and knife throwing ultra vixens, flaming hula hooping divas, hair hangers, strong men, whirlwind acrobats, twisted contortionists, sinister aerialists, magic and lots more.

The troupe performed at this year's Download Festival alongside the likes of Marilyn Manson and Ozzy Osbourne, and is the previous winner of the UKs Top Contemporary Circus Award.

Teaming up with Brierley Hill Civic Hall, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win one of two pairs of tickets to Circus of Horrors at the venue on Saturday, December 1, 2018.

See below for details.

Competition details

The two winners of this competition will be entitled to one pair of tickets each to Circus of Horrors at Brierley Hill Civic Hall on Saturday, December 1, 2018.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Tuesday, November 27, 2018.

Terms and conditions

Advertising

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Tuesday, November 27, 2018. Only one entry per person.

The first two correct entries selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter. The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.