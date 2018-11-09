WIN: The Grinch merchandise package

In this animated film based on the iconic book by Dr Seuss, The Grinch and his loyal dog, Max, live a solitary existence inside a cave on Mount Crumpet.

When it comes Christmastime and his neighbours in Whoville celebrate the holidays with a bang, The Grinch simply cannot stand it. When the Whos decide to make Christmas bigger and brighter, the disgruntled Grinch realises there is one way to gain peace and quiet.

With help from Max, the green grump hatches a scheme to pose as Santa Claus, steal Christmas and silence the Whos' holiday cheer once and for all.

Teaming up with Universal Pictures, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win one of five The Grinch merchandise packages.

Competition details

The five winners of this competition will be entitled to one The Grinch merchandise package each.

Each package includes button badges, a character magnet, keyring, stationary set, a notebook, lunch tin, shopper bag, and a set of four Christmas decorations packed in a presentation box.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Wednesday, November 14, 2018.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Wednesday, November 14, 2018. Only one entry per person.

The first five correct entries selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter. The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.