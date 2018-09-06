500 pairs of free tickets to Grand Designs Live in Birmingham available to Shropshire Star readers

Presented by design guru Kevin McCloud, Grand Designs Live offers a great day out with hundreds of products and services for your home renovation or self-build, free one-to-one expert advice, instructive talks and live demonstrations.

Grand Designs Live is split into six sections: Build, Interiors, Kitchens, Bathrooms, Technology and Gardens, all filled with stalls and experts loaded with advice to help you create your own grand design.

Your free tickets can be used on any weekday of the NEC event from Wednesday, October 10, to Friday, October 12, 2018.

See below for more details.

Offer details

Visit www.granddesignslive.com and enter your details with the unique reference code GDSH21. Follow the on screen instructions or phone 0844 854 1348.

Free tickets can be used on any weekday of the event from Wednesday, October 10, to Friday, October 12, 2018.

This offer is available until all tickets are claimed, or 11.59pm on Sunday, September 16, 2018.

Advertising

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

A maximum of two free adult tickets per household can be claimed.

Children 15 or under get free admission. You can obtain your free child ticket(s) at the box office at the show.

Advertising

Normal weekday adult entry is £12 in advance and £17 on the door.

Tickets can only be booked online and not by any other method.

Available for use on either Wednesday, October 10, Thursday, October 11, or Friday, October 12 October 2018 only.

Tickets must be claimed by midnight Sunday 16 September 2018. Any claims made after that date will be invalid.

Tickets cannot be exchanged for cash, are none transferable and cannot be duplicated. In the event of any dispute the show’s organisers, Media 10 Ltd has the right to refuse admission.

Offer can only be claimed online at www.granddesignslive.com (tickets are print at home only) and are subject to availability.

This newspaper has a total of 500 pairs of tickets which will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

Calls to the ticket hotline are charged at 7p per minute.

Organised by Media 10 Ltd. Grand Designs is a trademark of FremantleMedia Ltd. Licensed by FremantleMedia Ltd www.fremantlemedia.com

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.