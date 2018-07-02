WIN: Tickets to MADE Festival in Birmingham

They will be joined by the likes of Chris Lorenzo, High Contrast, DJ Q, Preditah, and more at the Perry Park event that will celebrate the festival's fifth anniversary.

Festival director, Pete Jordan, said he is excited to bring the Brummie festival to a different venue after it resided in Digbeth's Rainbow venue for four years.

“The fifth edition of MADE Festival will build upon the phenomenal success achieved over the past four years and marks an exciting new era for the festival," he said.

"It’s time to open a new, more colourful chapter in our story and we’re looking forward to making Perry Park our home."

Previous performers at MADE Festival have included Rudimental, Annie Mac, Stormzy, Chase and Status, Giggs, and MK, as well as Midland artists such as Goldie, Mike Skinner from the Streets, Hannah Wants, Steve Lawler and Lady Leshurr.

Teaming up with MADE Festival, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the event on Saturday, July 28, 2018.

