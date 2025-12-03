The Christmas experience that won our hearts: Watch how Severn Valley Railway's Elf Express goes above and beyond

We took Alice who is seven, Ada who is four, and little Tommy who is one and a half, and from the second we arrived at Bridgnorth Station the excitement kicked in. The whole place felt alive.

The Elf Express at Severn Valley Railway. Photo: Emma Walker

Mrs Claus greeted everyone with this huge smile, we were handed special tickets and the North Pole Times for the day, which the girls loved looking through while we waited. Even before we boarded, it already felt like Christmas had arrived.

The Elf Express at Severn Valley Railway. Photo: Emma Walker

When the train pulled in through the steam it looked beautiful. There is something about a proper heritage locomotive emerging out of the smoke that just feels magical.

The Elf Express at Severn Valley Railway. Photo: Emma Walker

The kids froze for a second, then jumped up and down pointing at it. It set the mood perfectly.

We settled into our private compartment, which was cosy, spotless, and decorated with little touches that made it feel special. You can tell the team cares about every detail.

Once we set off, the whole experience came alive. Santa was absolutely brilliant. He wasn’t just doing the usual “ho ho ho”. He had jokes ready about football teams, about eating too much pudding, and about how chaotic the sleigh workshop gets when the elves have too much hot chocolate.

The Elf Express at Severn Valley Railway. Photo: Emma Walker

He struck that perfect mix of funny and warm, and the kids adored him. Alice whispered "he’s the real one,” which tells you everything.

Mrs Claus was charming and gentle, taking her time with each family. Chef Elf bounced around full of energy. Crazy Elf was the star of the show for our three. He had them belly laughing with silly dances and songs, loud reactions, and over-the-top expressions.

The Elf Express at Severn Valley Railway. Photo: Emma Walker

Even Tommy, who is usually wary of performers, could not stop smiling. The cheeky elves even grabbed one of our phones to take ‘Elfies’ with, the kids loved looking back at the photos. Joke Elf popped in with one-liners that were so bad they were good, and somehow that made them even funnier.

The Elf Express at Severn Valley Railway. Photo: Emma Walker

You felt like the elves had thought about how to make each age group feel included.

The attention to detail was spot on. Every child received a named gift, and the quality was genuinely impressive. No cheap fillers. Proper presents that looked and felt special.

The sweet treat for all passengers was a lovely touch, and the wooden tree decoration for adults is now hanging proudly on our own tree at home. These small details really add up.

The Elf Express at Severn Valley Railway. Photo: Emma Walker

When you break down the compartment price per person, the value for money is actually excellent. You’re not just paying for a train ride. You get this full theatrical experience with actors who stay in character the entire time, a proper steam journey through the beautiful Severn Valley, personalised gifts, keepsakes, entertainment, and memories that last.

Our children were still talking about the elves long after we got home.

The Elf Express at Severn Valley Railway. Photo: Emma Walker

We’ve been huge fans of the Severn Valley Railway for years. We go every Christmas, and every season they put their heart and soul into these events. This is a heritage line run by volunteers who care deeply about what they do, and it shows in every part of the experience.

If you want to support something genuine, passionate, and rooted in local history, this is it. They deserve all the support they can get.

If you’re thinking of booking The Elf Express, do it. It is charming, immersive, full of laughter and warmth, and the perfect way to kick off the festive season. We’ll be back next year without a doubt - we all agreed it was our favourite Christmas experience of the year.

For more visit here.