‘It was a dream come true’: Organisers give thanks to folk legends the Unthanks as they play Bridgnorth church

St Leonard's Church hosted ‘Unthanks’ on Friday (November 21), in "a rare and intimate" performance.

The event was organised by ShireFolk, a not-for-profit organisation run by Westley and Jen Bone that is dedicated to expanding access to the arts across Shropshire, Worcestershire, and Herefordshire.

Becky and Rachel from the Unthanks (centre) in Bridgnorth with Westley and Jen Bone

They said the sold-out concert saw “a truly special atmosphere”, with the historic church providing the perfect backdrop for the evening.

Known for performing in major theatres and concert halls across the UK and beyond, the Unthanks embraced the chance to play a more personal, intimate show.

The show at St Leonard's Church

It was their first-ever visit to Bridgnorth, they said, and the group expressed their delight at both the setting and the warm reception they received - adding that they hope it will not be their last trip to the town.

ShireFolk said the night was “a dream come true”.

"We still can’t quite believe it happened," said Westley Bone. "To have artists of this calibre performing in Bridgnorth is something we’ll be pinching ourselves about for a long time."

Building on the momentum from this event, ShireFolk has announced that on March 25 next year, the team will be bringing Eric Bibb - one of the world’s leading blues and roots artists - to St Leonard's Church.

With a legendary career spanning five decades, multiple Grammy nominations and a global following, Bibb’s performance promises to be another extraordinary cultural moment for the region.

ShireFolk continues to champion high-quality live music experiences while keeping the arts accessible to local communities. For further information, including ticket details for Eric Bibb’s performance, visit shirefolk.co.uk.