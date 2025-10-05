Grammy-nominated blues and roots artist to play Shropshire town

Eric Bibb will be performing at St Leonard’s Church, Bridgnorth, on Wednesday, March 25.

He is the latest act announced by ShireFolk, who bring folk, blues and root music artists to south Shropshire venues.

Described as a “towering figure in modern acoustic blues”, Eric Bibb has built an extraordinary career spanning more than five decades.

Eric Bibb

Born in New York and raised in a musical family, Bibb’s artistry draws on blues, gospel, folk and soul traditions, creating a sound that is both deeply rooted and forward-looking. With more than 40 albums to his name, countless accolades and multiple Grammy nominations, his reputation as one of the finest storytellers in contemporary music is firmly established.

Westley Bone of ShireFolk said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be welcoming Eric Bibb to Bridgnorth.

“It’s a privilege to host such a respected artist whose music continues to inspire and uplift people around the world. To experience Eric’s songs in such a historic and atmospheric venue as St Leonard’s will be something very special indeed.”

Tickets go on sale next Friday (October 10) with seats for the Bridgnorth date available directly from shirefolk.co.uk.