Donald Trump makes surprise appearance at village festival near Bridgnorth as 'Humpty Trumpty' scarecrow

Rather than being there in person, Mr Trump featured in scarecrow form at the Pattingham Scarecrow Festival as 'Humpty Trumpty'.

Running from Friday through Sunday (September 26-28) the event attracted hundreds of visitors to the village. A total of 123 scarecrows were displayed along three themed routes, taking over gardens, walls, and open spaces across Pattingham.

Other creations included a tribute to the late rock star Ozzy Osbourne, a gingerbread man, and even a castle made entirely from straw hay bales by local farmer Roger Evans.

One of the more eye-catching entries was a scarecrow named 'Humpty Trumpty', designed to resemble President Trump and positioned sitting on a wall along the village High Street.

A castle made using hay bales by farmer Roger Evans

The playful display drew plenty of attention - and laughs - throughout the weekend.

Festival organiser Mike Coope praised the creativity on show and took photographs of every scarecrow featured. He hopes to compile the best entries into a 2026 calendar.

In addition to the scarecrow trail, the festival offered evening entertainment. A barn dance and hog roast was held on Friday at Pattingham Village Hall, followed by a brass band concert on Saturday night at St Chad’s Church.

The festival also continued its strong tradition of giving back to the local community. In 2023, its sixth edition raised approximately £13,500, which was used to fund new curtains for the village hall, support the restoration of the west end door at St Chad’s, and aid the local first school.

Mike said: "We have always ploughed it back into the three main elements, but as it has developed, things have been added. It’s all for Pattingham!"