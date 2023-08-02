Severn Valley Railway extends discounts for locals

Residents near the Severn Valley Railway can enjoy a discount throughout August

The scheme, which has been extended now throughout August, offers a third off ticket prices on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays for people living in postcodes DY10, DY11, DY12, DY13, DY14, WV15 and WV16.

“With the school summer holidays now in full swing, we wanted to do our bit to help out our local cash-strapped families, “said Lewis Maddox, the SVR’s visitor engagement manager. “If you’re stuck for something to do with the kids, we’ve got the perfect solution, and you don’t have to travel far to get to us.

“As well as the excitement of travelling on a heritage steam or diesel train, we’ve got all sorts of activities lined up for the summer holidays.

"The Engine House Visitor Centre at Highley is hosting fun workshops with Sublime Science, including lessons on how to make slime. Plus there’s a giant train set for youngsters to help build, and family crazy golf sessions. Children under four travel free, and so does the family pooch. It’s the perfect day out, at a very affordable price.”