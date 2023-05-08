Notification Settings

Carnival seeks volunteers

By Richard Williams

Volunteers are needed to help with road closures and parking at Shropshire carnival later this month.

Last year's Bridgnorth Carnival
Bridgnorth Town Carnival returns on Sunday, May 28 and the procession of floats from High Town to Severn Park will be led by the pipes and drums of the Royal Welsh Fusiliers.

Last year, the event was held on June 3 to coincide with the Queen's Jubilee and saw hundreds of people line the town's streets to watch the carnival go by.

For 2023, organisers say the carnival will commemorate Bridgnorth's rich history during the English Civil War with a medieval re-enactment complete with knights, live music, stalls and entertainment for all the family.

Floats will travel from Bridgnorth Livestock Market at midday, making their way to Severn Park through the town.

But organisers say they still need volunteers to put on the event this year.

James Gittins, who arranges the carnival, said: “We are still short of people to marshal road closures in the town and also help with parking.

“Anyone who can spare a few hours to help with this brilliant community event is asked to call me on 07814 138082 or email bridgnorthtowncarnival@yahoo.com.”

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

