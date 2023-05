Broseley amateur dramatics group BroADS

Broseley Amdram's (BroADS) late Spring production is a spoof version of the classic John Buchan film "The 39 Steps".

The production is performed with a much reduced cast transforming themselves into a range of characters, together with sound effects and rudimentary staging.

The play is being performed from May 18 to May 20 at the Birchmeadow Centre, Broseley, with shows starting at 7.30pm