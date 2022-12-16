Notification Settings

'Tis the season for dressing up in Christmas costumes at equestrian competition

By Megan Howe

Staff at a Shropshire riding centre have encouraged people to take part in their festive dressage competition this weekend.

Rick Bartholomew, Sarah Garbett, Jess Norris and Hollie Davies with Bumble

The team at KA Horses Equestrian Centre in Alveley, near Bridgnorth, will be hosting a dressage competition – plus a clear-round of showjumping.

And to get into the festive spirit, the team have been showing everyone how it's done – showcasing their best Christmas costumes.

The theme for this Sunday's event will be fancy dress – for both riders and their steeds – and there will be a prize for the best costume.

Centre owner Kerry Parker-Davies, said: “Our Christmas events are always very popular and a lot of fun. We’re expecting a really good turnout.

"Bookings have been coming in for several weeks, and there will be refreshments plus hot drinks to keep everyone warm in this chilly weather.

“Riders of all abilities can take part and we really look forward welcoming both newcomers and existing clients to our special Christmas event.”

For more information about the centre call 07442 095049 or email enquiries to @kahorses.co.uk

