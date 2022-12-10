Five of the best Indian & Bangladeshi restaurants in Shropshire, according to a food critic

Our list features five amazing restaurants

But there are so many options when it comes this eclectic food genre, it's sometimes difficult to know which high-end eatery to pick.

With that in mind, Star food critic Andy Richardson has taken the time to recommend five of the best in the county.

The list is below and includes key information, a Star rating out of 10 and a link to the restaurant website.

Please note that the list isn't exhaustive and there are of course plenty of other brilliant Indian and Bangladeshi restaurants in Shropshire. Maybe they'll feature in our next list!?

Five of the Best Indian and Bangladeshi Restaurants in Shropshire

Golden Moments, Ludlow

This family-run South Asian restaurant showcases the best of Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine. A long-time favourite in Ludlow, it once welcomed such Michelin-starred chefs as Shaun Hill and Claude Bosi, when they cooked in the town. The food is delicate, brilliantly executed and demonstrates great subtlety. Service is friendly and reliably good. The one stand-out in Shropshire in this category.

Rating: 9/10

Blue Ginger, Bridgnorth

The location couldn’t be much worse. Blue Ginger is situated on Bridgnorth’s mini-gyratory system, surrounded by roads and with an unprepossessing car park to the rear. Inside, however, it’s a different story. Blue Ginger is among the region’s best Indian/Bangladeshi restaurants, offering food that fuses other Asian flavours. Good cooking and friendly service make for a heartening experience.

Rating: 8/10

Eurasia, Bridgnorth

A perennial favourite that has won numerous awards and has been providing exceptional hospitality in Bridgnorth since 1975. Chef Amjad Ali has proved his mettle time and again and great food is at the heart of Eurasia. A great menu covers different parts of India while cooking is precise with a great balance of flavour. Consistent and reliable.

Rating: 8/10

Milan Lounge, Shifnal

A cut above the rest is Milan Lounge’s approach to dining. Its restaurant has been redesigned into a spacious, modern environment while the food brings together exciting blends of spices and herbs. A diverse range of dishes is on offer, where old classics rub shoulders with innovative chef specials. Try to Zaiqa chicken, featuring a special marinade and gentle cooking on the tandoor.

Rating: 7/10

The Lamp, Cleobury Mortimer

A serial winner in a range of contest, The Lamp won the Curry Life Chef of the Year Award in 2015, while also winning the Good Food Award in 2017 and 2018. A friendly establishment that offers polite and attentive service, the food is delightful. Try such dishes as mango and coconut chicken, to better understand the chef’s disparate influences.