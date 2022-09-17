Notification Settings

Unusual ‘Robinson Crusoe’ chairs drift in at Bridgnorth antiques centre

By Paul JenkinsBridgnorth

A pair of unusual chairs made from driftwood are on sale at a Bridgnorth antiques centre.

Stu Bowen with the driftwood chairs have arrived at Old Mill Antique Centre in Bridgnorth
The chairs, dubbed ‘the Robinson Crusoe chairs’ by centre staff, are being sold at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Low Town.

“These chairs are made from teak driftwood and probably come from Indonesia,” says Old Mill owner John Ridgway.

“They are enormous – four feet high by four feet wide – and would look good in a garden or a conservatory.

“We have called them the Robinson Crusoe chairs as they are made from driftwood, although this particular wood is probably offcuts discarded and thrown into a river.”

The chairs are priced at £1,500 for the pair and the Old Mill Antiques Centre, in Mill Street, is open seven days a week from 10am-5pm.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

