Unusual ‘Robinson Crusoe’ chairs drift in at Bridgnorth antiques centre

Stu Bowen with the driftwood chairs have arrived at Old Mill Antique Centre in Bridgnorth

The chairs, dubbed ‘the Robinson Crusoe chairs’ by centre staff, are being sold at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Low Town.

“These chairs are made from teak driftwood and probably come from Indonesia,” says Old Mill owner John Ridgway.

“They are enormous – four feet high by four feet wide – and would look good in a garden or a conservatory.

“We have called them the Robinson Crusoe chairs as they are made from driftwood, although this particular wood is probably offcuts discarded and thrown into a river.”