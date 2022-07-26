Notification Settings

Open day and dog show pulls crowds to Cuan Wildlife Rescue

By Paul JenkinsMuch WenlockBridgnorth entertainmentPublished:

Cuan Wildlife Rescue held its annual open day and dog show and there was fun for all ages.

Watching the dog show in the rain

The much loved centre in Much Wenlock saw hundreds of people come through its doors to see the wildlife looked after by staff at the centre in its hospital.

There was a dog show with 15 categories - everything from waggiest tail to best trick, organised by Telford Pet Services

Dog show winner Penny Griffith with Seren, a Large Münsterländer
At the Guide Dogs For The Blind stall were, front, Darren Clutton from Telford, with Quincey, and Rob Corfield and Dianne Beaumont from Shrewsbury

And for the kids there was face painting and a bouncy castle, with the whole day raising much-needed funds for the work of the rescue centre.

Opening its doors in 1990, the charity has grown steadily over the years and now has purpose-built facilities for the 6,000 wildlife casualties it receives each year.

Community fundraiser Deb Bolger said the open day not only gave people in the area a good chance to see the work they do at the centre but also might encourage them to become a member.

Helen Bowen, left, with Sheila Bowen who were selling seasonal gifts
Linda Fulwell, from Horsehay, Telford, a trustee of Red Hen Rehoming, which re-homes former battery hens

She said: "We need as many members as possible at £20 per year because the running costs here are £30,000 a month, so the more help we can get the better.

"I'd like to thank the sponsors of the event both overall and the different categories of the dog show, which as usual proved a particular attraction for all ages. The day itself was very successful, the weather was good and we showed many people round the facility."

