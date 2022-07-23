Bridgnorth helps Queen's Baton on its way as Commonwealth Games approach

Harry Hemmings, 15, helps the baton along its way

The baton arrived in Shropshire this week having visited all 72 Commonwealth nations and territories, with less than a week to go before the start of the Games, hosted in the West Midlands.

Baton-bearer Michelle Southall

It pulled into Bridgnorth on a train from the Severn Valley Railway on Saturday morning, to be greeted by a lively crowd of well-wishers having been carried into Kidderminster after celebrations earlier in the day.

Once the fanfare of its arrival was done, baton-bearer Michelle Southall took up the relay and made good pace with the baton.

Michelle, from Redditch, was chosen in recognition of her efforts to raise more than £100,000 for charity after her daughter Lucie died from leukaemia.

Bridgnorth's own running legend Dana Power took over part of the relay through town, albeit without the dragon costume he has become famous for wearing in countless charity runs. Observers shouted 'where is Puff?' as Dana made his way through town without the familiar get-up.

Here is Dana Power - and the confirmation of no dragon suit. Shouts from the crowd of “where is puff”. Lots of support for the marathon legend pic.twitter.com/NDEHpqJ1FX — Dominic Robertson (@DRobertson_Star) July 23, 2022

Other bearers including 15-year-old Harry Hemmings helped the baton reach the town's famous cliff railway to see it off on its way to Codsall, while townspeople celebrated the occasion at Severn Park with sports, activities, refreshments and interviews from sportspeople.