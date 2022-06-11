Bridgnorth homes transformed into galleries for art trail with a difference

Artist Delny Fitrzyk with some of her work on display at the Bridgnorth Open House Arts Trail

The Bridgnorth Open House Arts Trail is a unique event where homeowners across the town convert their houses into temporary gallery spaces for the weekend.

For £5 the public can buy a ticket for the trail around the town, inviting them to stop and view the art work in its domestic setting.

Ceramic artist Jean Jenkins with her work that is on display at the Bridgnorth Open House Arts Trail

This is the third year that the event, which is ongoing through Saturday and Sunday, has taken place, and money from the ticket sales will go to Bridgnorth Food Bank.

Jeweller Julia Foggin, whose work is on display in the Bridgnorth Open House Arts Trail.

Victoria Commander, a member of the Bridgnorth Open House Arts Trail organising committee, said that they had been delighted at the number of people coming out to view artwork at this year's event – which last took place in 2019.

She said: "We are thrilled with the response and everyone seems really pleased, the artists to be able to display their work for sale – and to be able to talk to people about it - and for the trail goers to come and see such a lot of talented Shropshire artists, it is brilliant."

Artist Jessica Tallentire, whose work is on display at the Bridgnorth Open House Arts Trail.

She added: "It is a real community event, run by the community for the community, to give people access to artwork they might not normally have."

Work from artist Delny Fitrzyk on display at the Bridgnorth Open House Arts Trail

Mrs Commander said that there had been a huge appetite for tickets to the event.

Work by Jean Jenkins on display at the Bridgnorth Open House Arts Trail

She said: "We have had so many visitors today. We have sold hundreds of tickets. I kept getting calls saying 'we have run out of tickets, can you bring some more?."

One of the organisers of the Bridgnorth Open House Aerts Trail, Victoria Commander.

She added: "We have always had a good response but I think people have got to know about it more now."