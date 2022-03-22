Bridgnorth Carnival seeks backing from sponsors

Bridgnorth Carnival

The carnival takes place on Friday, June 3, after a two-year break and will include the hugely popular procession of floats, entertainment throughout the town and stalls on Severn Park.

Organiser James Gittins said: “We still need sponsors to help with the carnival costs and there are various sponsorship packages available.

“All donations will be very welcome and sponsors’ names will be printed on all of our carnival advertising.”