Two diesel locomotives to return to The Severn Valley Railway for the Spring Diesel Festival

Two guests announced for Severn Valley Railway’s Spring Diesel Festival

Two guest locomotives will be visiting the railway, which runs from Bridgnorth to Kidderminster, for its Spring Diesel Festival in May.

The BR Class 44 No. 44004 ‘Great Gable’ (D4) and BR Class 46 46045 (D182) diesel trains will visit for the event, which is set to take place between May 19 and 22.

And, the BR Class 46 46045 will return to the SVR for the first time since 2016.

Gus Dunster, chairman of the Severn Valley Railway Diesels Committee, said: “It’s a real coup to get both D4 and D182 to visit the SVR for the Spring Diesel Festival.

"Each year the event gets bigger and we’re really pleased that Peak Locomotive Co Ltd have entrusted us with both locos for the event.

“We expect to announce a further two more visiting heritage locomotives in the coming weeks as well as some modern freight locomotives, courtesy of some of the rail freight companies that the SVR works closely with.

“With a variety of motive power running the full length of the line across all four days, we’re certain that every passenger will find plenty to see.”

The event is said to be a rare opportunity for visitors to see both engines away from their base at the Midland Railway – Butterly, in Derbyshire.

The D4 locomotive is one of only two surviving Class 44s, which has not visited the SVR since 1987 when it starred in the railway’s first ever diesel gala.

The event will run in its traditional format– allowing passengers to hop-on-and-off at their leisure– switching between trains to ensure they clock up mileage.

The SVR’s catering outlets, pubs and The Engine House will all be open throughout the event.

Alongside the special guests, the SVR will be operating its unrivalled fleet of Class 50s, Class 40 40106, Class 42 ‘Warship’ and ‘Greyhound’, Class 52 ‘Western Champion’ and ‘Western Courier’, Class 14 'Teddy Bear' D9551 and Class 17 Clayton D8568.