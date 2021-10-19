Hallowe'en Ghost Walk

Bridgnorth's Theatre on the Steps will once again bring lost spirits to life with their annual Ghost Walk, scheduled to take place on October 27 and 28.

Some 200 people each night will take a guided tour of Bridgnorth, stopping to en route to hear the tale of how each of the 10 ghosts met their grisly end. Each of the ghosts is played by an actor from the theatre, dressed in costume depicting their character.

All the tales are based on true events that happened in the town and include tales of gruesome murders, tragic accidents as well as some brave actions which still resulted in death, leaving tormented souls searching for peace, and a final resting place.

The Ghost Walk is a highly popular event in Bridgnorth and has sold out every year. Many of the Ghost Walkers turn up dressed in Hallowe'en costumes , and the walk ends at the Theatre on the Steps where there is a 30-minute musical spooktacular.

The musical show after the Ghost Walk is performed by members of the Theatre on the Steps Company and Youth on the Steps and includes all your favourite Hallowe'en songs, from Monster Mash to Ghostbusters.

The Ghost Walk come mid-way in the theatre's autumn and winter season which includes a variety of music days and drama including visits from Strictly Abba, The Stones and Surf’s Up, and drama with Around the World in 80 Days and the theatres traditional pantomime Dick Whittington in January.

Iain Reddihough, artistic director said: “The Ghost Walk is a very popular event at the theatre and gives our guests the opportunity to see Bridgnorth on foot and it is also very pleasing to see so many of the walkers joining in by coming in Hallowe'en costumes, particularly the younger people who in many cases are scarier than the ghosts themselves.”

If people cannot make the live show then the DVD Ghost Walk - The Movie is on sale through the theatre’s website or from the box office.