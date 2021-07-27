Bridgnorth concert raises nearly £1,000 for poorly boy

Launching their charity single, members of The Bradeney Bunch, (front) Les Jones, (left-right) John Hodgetts, Mark Cronin, Steve Street, DJ Carl Hanson, Emma Jarratt, and Andy Tither

Hundreds of pounds were raised for Gunner Lewis-Vale at the event in the grounds of Bridgnorth Castle on Saturday.

The 20-month-old from Highley has the mucopolysaccharide disease, MPS Type 1 Hurler, which means his body cannot convert sugar into necessary protein.

A worldwide appeal was made and funds were raised in order for him to have a stem cell transplant before his second birthday.

The six-piece band The Bradeney Bunch launched their newest single, Step By Step, at a live show raising funds for Gunner and his family.

Featuring Steve Street on drums, John Hodgetts on keyboard, Andrew Tither on bass, Mark Cronin on lead guitar, Les Jones on rhythm guitar and Emma Jarratt on vocals, the band played for hours as people danced the afternoon away.

Les, who also owns Bradeney House Care Home, said: "It went extremely well, we had a fantastic turnout and the weather was amazing, which we were completely terrified about before.

"We started playing at about 1.40pm and the crowd loved it so we didn't come off until about 5.30pm."

Members of the Bridgnorth Lions were on hand at the event collecting donations worth £931. Money from CD sales and a raffle is yet to be counted.

Les added: "We couldn't have asked for anything more.

"It was a fantastic family day out and people stayed for hours.

"They were saying just how beautiful the park was and some people didn't even realise the park was there.

"People were saying there ought to be alive band on there once a month."