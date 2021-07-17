Blooming colourful competition brightens Bridgnorth

Joan Fulwell, winner of Best Front Garden, with Bridgnorth mayor Sarah Barlow

Organised by tourism campaign Love Bridgnorth, the event encouraged green-fingered residents in the town to spruce up their gardens and brighten the town.

The mayor of Bridgnorth, Councillor Sarah Barlow, and sponsor James Gittins of Severn Valley Landscapes – which donated prize money and rosettes – joined organiser Sally Themans to judge the entries.

“There was a wonderful response – with plenty of entries in our categories of best hanging basket, best front garden and best courtyard garden from residents all over Bridgnorth,” said Sally.

"The standard was amazing and it was great to see a full range of spaces and styles– from small gardens which had real impact to some larger sites and cottage gardens which were gorgeous. It really was great to see the variety.”

This is the second year the competition has been organised, first being run during lockdown to bring some community spirit to the town.

Councillor Barlow added: “The competition was a great way to lift spirits, and show appreciation of those who work so hard to brighten up the town, particularly after this difficult year.

"The people we met out judging, and the gardens and efforts we saw, were amazing and I would like to thank all those who entered.

"It was hard to judge as there were so many wonderful gardens to choose from – the standard was incredible."

The winners were Ken Smith of Old School House, Best Courtyard Garden; Sharon Jackson in Friars Street, Best Hanging Basket; Joan Fulwell in Greenfields Road, Best Front Garden; and Verena Swinnerton won the Mayor's Special Award.