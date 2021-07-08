Charity single and concert in aid of poorly Bridgnorth boy

The Bradeney Bunch

The event on July 25 in the grounds of Bridgnorth Castle will feature live music, food and drinks in support of Gunner Lewis-Vale.

The 20-month-old from Highley has the mucopolysaccharide disease, MPS Type 1 Hurler, which means his body cannot convert sugar into necessary protein.

A worldwide appeal was made and funds were raised in order for him to have a stem cell transplant before his second birthday.

Now, the six-piece band The Bradeney Bunch plan on launching their newest single, Step By Step, at a live show raising funds for Gunner and his family.

Featuring Steve Street on drums, John Hodgetts on keyboard, Andrew Tither on bass, Mark Cronin on lead guitar, Les Jones on rhythm guitar and Emma Jarratt on vocals, the band will be supported by two DJs and share the stage with a following act.

Les, who also owns Bradeney House Care Home, said: "Emma text me one evening and said she'd been playing with this song for Gunner. She sent it over and it was such an emotional recording.

"John composed the music on his keyboard and between them they've done such a fantastic job.

"We're getting together to make sure this song is perfect for the show.

"Gunner is my sister's son-in-law's brother's son – so technically a distant relation – but they were struggling like mad to come up with the money at first.

"Although they've secured it, we'd like to donate all proceeds to their charity to help them out and give them more support."