Easter treat as Sophia, 5, gives up pocket money to support Bridgnorth Food Bank

Schoolgirl Sophia Norgrove spent all her pocket money to buy 50 chocolate treats to give to Bridgnorth Food Bank

Sophia Norgrove from St John's Catholic Primary School spent all her pocket money to buy 50 chocolate treats to give to Bridgnorth Food Bank.

The five-year-old had taken part in a school initiative to give away rather than give up for Lent this year, but decided to take her fundraising one step further.

Sophia Norgrove

Having completed as many odd jobs around the house as she could get her hands on, Sophia spent £50 to help ensure those in need could celebrate Easter.

School business manager Kasha Millar said: "At the school we were overwhelmed by the generosity of students and parents that decided to give away instead of giving up for Lent.

Sophia Norgrove

"Sophia heard about this and decided to do more. She didn't just want to give away as part of the school, she went above and beyond and donated her own money.

"I know she has been doing odd jobs around the house and she is usually given pocket money by her parents, but rather than buy her own toys and treats she's decided to help someone who might need it more."

Representatives of the school delivered all of the goods to the food bank on West Castle Street yesterday.

Pupils from St John's Catholic Primary School with their food bank donations

"It was such a great amount of money for a five-year-old to give away – the whole school has done fantastically well with the initiative," said Kasha.