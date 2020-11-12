Captain Tom Moore inspires Shropshire youngsters to hit 500 miles for charity

Molly Davis and Ellie Maden with pupils at Much Wenlock Primary School

The tall order will be completed by the little legs of Much Wenlock Primary School reception class, which will run a mile for every lockdown day they spend at school throughout November.

The idea sprang from a discussion on lockdown and what it means for families and individuals throughout the country.

Inspired by the story of Sir Captain Tom Moore, the pupils collated ideas before choosing their event and charity to support, Telford Mind.

Early years leader and reception class teacher Ellie Madden said: "This started with a conversation about 'what is lockdown?'.

"We wondered, while we can still come to school which makes us super happy, what we could do to help.

"We read the story of Sir Captain Tom Moore and were totally inspired by his actions.

"After lots of great fundraising ideas, we decided to run a mile everyday we are at school in November. With 25 of us in the class and 20 school days, this means we'll run 500 miles between us by the end of the month.

"We started with our first mile and were tired, hot and out of breath by the end, but we were determined and proud to complete the first mile of our challenge and didn't stop there."

The youngsters had an initial target of £105, but quickly surpassed that, raising more than £1,000 so far.

Ellie added: "We then discussed how some people are not as lucky as us and may not have their family around them at this time.

"The children decided they wanted to help these people and so we chose Telford Mind as our charity to run for."

