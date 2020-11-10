Bridgnorth remembers as community pays tribute to fallen heroes

A private Remembrance Day ceremony was held in Bridgnorth and live streamed online

Community organisations, the town council and members of the public faced unmatched disruption this year when planning and undertaking various tributes and acts of Remembrance.

But remember they did, as scores of people marked the occasion with a two-minute silence on their doorstep as they tuned in to the town's official ceremony online.

Led by Bridgnorth Town Council, the private event held at the war memorial in the Castle Grounds featured a wreath-laying ceremony followed by prayers and blessings.

A representative of the Queen, Deputy Lieutenant Hugh Trevor-Jones was in attendance, as well as the mayor, Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Squadron Leader Fox from RAF Cosford, Rev Simon Cawdell of St Mary's Church and the chairman of the town's branch of the Royal British Legion, John Whitty.

A private ceremony was held at Bridgnorth's war memorial in the Castle Grounds

Councillor Hurst-Knight, who formerly served in the RAF, said: "As we observed a scaled back simplified and safe act of Remembrance within the Castle Grounds, it didn’t seem to distract from the significance of the service, led by Rev Simon Cawdell.

"As always, we the town council worked closely with the Royal British Legion Bridgnorth branch chairman John Whitty to comply with Covid restrictions, and live-streaming the event worked really well via Love Bridgnorth.

"I think the event had nearly 5,000 views and numerous comments left by the people of Bridgnorth said that despite not being there, they felt very much present at the town’s Remembrance Sunday service.

Bridgnorth mayor, Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight, on Remembrance Sunday

"As town mayor and a veteran, I was honoured to lay a wreath, and truly felt that we ensured public safety and Bridgnorth appropriately remembered."

Emergency services throughout the county also took a moment to remember, including in Bridgnorth, where firefighters stood outside the front of the town’s Innage Lane station for two minutes’ silence.

Joining residents in paying tribute from their home were people in care throughout the area.

Firefighters stood outside the front of the town’s Innage Lane station for two minutes’ silence

At Arden Grange Nursing Home in Ditton Priors, a stunning effort from the home's dexterous knitters saw the making of a Remembrance Day flag, featuring dozens of red poppies and the words "Lest We Forget".

Led by activities coordinator Teresa Mason, residents Jean Hancock and Ann Lawrence played a vital part in weaving it together.

Resident Jean Hancock with activities coordinator Teresa Mason and resident Ann Lawrence with the Remembrance flag knitted at Arden Grange Nursing Home

Meanwhile, after hours of knitting and crocheting by staff and families at Oldbury Grange Nursing Home, a vibrant poppy dress was unveiled.

The commemorative piece, which is made up of more than three metres of red satin and 600 handmade poppies, took more than seven hours to create on the home’s mannequin, Dolly.

It was masterminded by Oldbury Grange’s social life co-ordinator Mandy Bullock, who said she wanted to do something extra special for residents this year.

She said: "The idea was inspired by our wonderful residents, our community and their combined spirit.

Oldbury Grange Nursing home resident Valerie Harris and social life coordinator Mandy Bullock

"It’s been a difficult year but we’ve been uplifted by how many people wanted to get involved.

"Once we had spread the word the poppies started to flood in, with constant deliveries arriving on the doorstep.

"Our residents have loved seeing the dress come together and it’s extra special because they know their families have lent a hand.”

The dress is made up of more than 600 knitted poppies

Marion Low, who has a relative at the home added: “The dress is a fantastic idea. It looks so beautiful and a striking way to mark Remembrance Day for the residents.

"As a relative, it was great to have the opportunity to be involved in knitting the poppies. Well done to everyone.”

The dress is on display in the home’s lounge and will be the focus for residents coming together to pay their respects.