Shropshire's country parks remaining open during lockdown

Fly Agaric fungus captured at Severn Valley Country Park by volunteer Don Bannister

Severn Valley Country Park near Bridgnorth, The Mere at Ellesmere, Whitchurch Country Park and Stanmore Country Park are among those available to visit.

Despite stricter regulations coming into force to combat the spread of coronavirus, residents are still able to visit the parks to exercise.

At Severn Valley Country Park, off Chapel Road in Alveley, volunteers have been working.

Don Bannister, one of the park's longest serving volunteers, said this time of year is perfect for viewing many different types of fungi.

Don said: "Now is the time of year to see fungi around the park.

"A fungus is a simple organism, neither plant or animal, with around 50,000 known species growing in mild, moist regions of the world.

"They feed mostly on dead animal or plant material. Common fungi include mushrooms and truffles.

"Many fungi can be eaten but some are poisonous, and many will cause severe stomach upsets. If in doubt leave well alone.

"There are many species found at Severn Valley Country Park. The shaggy ink cap or lawyers wig can be eaten when fresh, but after a few days will discharge an inky substance which used to be collected and used as a printer’s ink.