Bridgnorth Guides and Scouts create colourful tributes for Remembrance Sunday

Members of Bridgnorth & District Girlguides and 8th Bridgnorth Scout Group, Lottie Crann, 6, Paige Pratley, 11, Jack Cook, 10, Layla Cook, 8, Isobel Crann, 10 and Matthew Brown, 12

The Guides and Scouts of Bridgnorth and the surrounding area have taken to decorating pebbles with Remembrance themes and tributes, with plans to lay them throughout the week at the town's war memorial.

The stones will be painted with vibrant red poppies and rainbows, and feature as part of the town's memorial service in the Castle Grounds & Gardens.

Diana Griffiths, division commissioner of Bridgnorth & District GirlGuiding, will form a snake with the contributed pebbles from the memorial, beyond the Royal British Legion's cherry tree, to the end of the gardens.

"It is of course Remembrance, but there is no public parade to be a part of on Sunday due to Covid restrictions, so we're doing this as part of our way to pay our respects," said Diana.

Members of Bridgnorth & District Girlguides and 8th Bridgnorth Scout Group, Lottie Crann, 6, Paige Pratley, 11, Jack Cook, 10, Layla Cook, 8, Matthew Brown, 12, and Isobel Crann, 10

"In normal years we have a big parade where flags are carried and people contribute towards the service. The Scouts and Guides have a promise to serve our community and the Queen, and doing this also teaches the children about the significance of what's happened in the past."

Despite the initiative starting with the Guides and Scouts, anyone who wishes to contribute a decorated pebble is able to do so and leave it at the memorial throughout the week.

Diana added: "The town council is usually very supportive of young people in Bridgnorth and have facilitated this. It's an open thing where people can lay pebbles any day this week. If parents want to take their children and use it as an example to talk to them about the importance of Remembrance, while leaving a rock, that would be wonderful.

"I'm going to be there on Saturday afternoon to receive any final pebbles and form a pebble snake going from the war memorial, along the flower bed, past the Royal British Legion's cherry tree and towards the end of the gardens."