Volunteers prepare Bridgnorth Art Trail for newest addition

Chairman of Bridgnorth Art Trail, Councillor Julia Buckley, hands a £100 donation to Severn Valley Railway station master Chris Thomas

The two-mile trail, which takes participants on a scenic route through some of the town's most idyllic spots and features 12 statues, will soon have a 13th thanks to sponsorship from the Gild of Bridgnorth Freemen.

Created by Bridgnorth artist Amy Higgins, the latest addition features a locomotive which will be placed in the grounds of Bridgnorth Castle.

It also means trail participants will have a new anagram to work out along the way to be in with a chance of winning the event's bi-yearly prize.

With help from Norton-based firm, SAMCO, Bridgnorth Town Council and Severn Valley Railway (SVR) volunteers installed the statue plinth in the castle grounds after requesting special permission.

Workers from SAMCO help install the plinth in the grounds of Bridgnorth Castle

Helpers have since been concreting, painting, varnishing, fixing and bolting to make the plinth safe, secure and visible in preparation for the statue's unveiling on October 17.

Brian Jones from SVR made a wooden table and template to fill the centre of the plinth with adequate concrete to support the cast aluminium statue before diamond drilling and bolting it and filling it with concrete.

Chairman of the art trail, Councillor Julia Buckley, expressed gratitude on behalf of the trail team, which voted unanimously to make a £100 donation to the railway, which was presented to station master Chris Thomas.

Councillor Buckley said: "Thanks to the support from our friends in the community we are looking forward to unveiling the new statue in time for the October half term school holidays.

Workers from SAMCO help install the plinth in the grounds of Bridgnorth Castle

"It's great news for families and visitors alike, because our art trail is outdoors in the fresh air and provides the perfect, safe and socially-distanced activity to entertain the children and keep us all moving safely in lockdown.

"More and more people have been completing the trail which is great to see. The library, which stocks free trail maps, have called and asked for more. As so many things are closed, this is the perfect way to get outdoors, and with the 13th statue soon to be unveiled, even those who have completed it before will have a new challenge to endure."