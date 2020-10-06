Shropshire MP welcomes £10,000 grant for Bridgnorth cinema

MP Philip Dunne outside the Majestic Cinema

The funding is part of the government's Culture Recovery Fund, which includes a £30 million grant investment for the independent cinema sector to help it reopen and rebuild audience confidence to enjoy the film experience on their local big screen.

It was gifted to help venues ensure they are safe for staff and customers.

The Majestic is run by Reel Cinemas, which received a total of £139,958 to support 14 of its venues across the country.

The cinema on Whitburn Street secured £9,997.

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne said: "I am delighted Majestic in Bridgnorth has been awarded almost £10,000 to help ensure it is safe for staff and customers.

"The cinema has been an asset to the town for over 80 years, and we know cinemas need our support during these difficult times.

"So I am pleased government grant funding is helping another local cultural business.”