Bridgnorth cycling club adapts to post lockdown riding

Building on its successes over the years, Cycling Club Bridgnorth (CCB) now has members who represent the club in road races and time trials across various levels of the sport.

The club formed two years ago and has since expanded its membership to 80 keen cyclists, who now meet in groups of six to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

It has also gained a valuable sponsorship from The Woodberry Inn on Victoria Road.

Mike Smith, from the club, said: "Recreational cycling has never been more popular with many people re-discovering during lockdown the freedom and health benefits that cycling can bring.

"Some members regularly represent the club in road races and time trials at every level of the sport. Notwithstanding its success in competition, most club members do not race their bikes, but enjoy riding in the convivial company and safe environment that riding with a club brings.

"A cycling club like CCB provides something for everyone who wants to ride a bike on the beautiful roads of Shropshire, with the added bonus that you can get fitter and healthier whilst admiring the views.

"Support from local businesses like The Woodberry is invaluable in helping CCB raise the profile of cycling in Shropshire and the health benefits it can bring.

"It's a great example of a local business and a local sports club, both rooted in the community, working together to provide local people with access to a healthy and rewarding activity.

"So, whether you are an aspiring Olympian, or you just enjoy riding your bike with other like-minded people, give cycling with a club a go. You are unlikely to regret it."