Wildlife rescue centre owner in 930-mile cycle challenge

Anna Nicholas will cycle 930 miles from John O'Groats to Land's End in aid of Cuan Wildlife Rescue in Much Wenlock.

Starting her journey tomorrow, Anna is hoping her efforts will help soften the financial blow to the centre caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: "I have wanted to do this ride for a number of years. I am not a cyclist, but wanted to take on a challenge. I will be cycling approximately 930 miles from John O'Groats to Land's End , hopefully taking 11 days.

"I, alongside my husband Sean, run Cuan Wildlife. I was brought up with it by my mum, our founder, Megan Morris-Jones, so it is a cause that is very dear and personal to me.

"The Covid-19 lockdown and after effects have really affected Cuan Wildlife. With both charity shops having to close for approximately three months, their income was badly affected.

"I am wanting to raise money to help secure the future of Cuan Wildlife for the sick, injured and orphaned wildlife that so desperately requires help.

"Thank you so much for supporting me, every penny really makes a difference. From hedgehogs to deer, owls to blue tits, Cuan Wildlife admits and treats over 4,800 creatures each year. The effect it would have if it wasn't there would be huge.

"I am funding this trip myself so 100 per cent of what you donate will go to Cuan and help the animals and birds who so desperately need it."

To support the centre, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Anna-Nicholas07