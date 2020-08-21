Bridgnorth scarecrow competition winners announced

Suggested by chairman of the town's events committee, councillor Sarah Barlow, the competition was organised as scores of other events fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, visitors and locals have been able to meander through the streets of Bridgnorth and marvel at innovative, unique creations ranging from a Victorian lamp lighter to Simon Cowell.

In first place was a Wizard of Oz design created by Jane Seymour and her grandchildren, which lit up Linley View Drive.

In second place a scarecrow named Warrant Officer Swin designed by Verena Swinnerton on Spinners Court came joint with a Brownie Campfire by Liz Thomas of Washbrook Road on behalf of the Brownies group.

In third place came Scary Poppins, created by Nina, Millie and Rosie Burt of Merton Terrace, Oldbury.

A statement from the council said: "A huge thanks to everyone who took part. We have loved seeing how creative our residents are and hope you are able to spot them on a walk around town."

All podium finishes are set to receive a cheque and certificate and a letter of thanks has been sent to all entrants for the wildly creative designs, which also included a Scarecrow of Anarchy by the Francis family on Hazledine Way, an afternoon tea party by Tory Grantham on Lodge Lane and Frazer the Railway Fireman by Tracie and bar staff at The Bear Pub.