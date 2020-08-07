Menu

Advertising

GALLERY: Classic cars cruise through Bridgnorth during charity run

By Rory Smith | Bridgnorth | Bridgnorth entertainment | Published:

Dozens of luxury vehicles cruised their way through Bridgnorth during an annual car run for charity.

Stuart Husband stands next to his Jaguar 3.8 Mk2

Arthur Wood in his replica Austin Healey 300 sports car

Alan Bateman in front of his 1949 Triumph Roadster sports car

John Howarth in front of his 1960 MGA sports car

Kevin Birch next to his superb 1968 Jenson Interceptor Mk 1

Martin Jones and Maggie Moss in a lovely 2016 Lotus Elise

Mark Littleford and his 1963 Jaguar Mk 2

Tony and Jane Head with their 1968 MGC sports car

Lewis Price seen here smiling seated in his 1972 Rolls Royce Camargue

Anthony Fenwick – Wilson and Diana next to their superb 1953 Bentley

Ross Sheldon in his 1975 Fiat 500 car

Tony Rickard next to his 1972 V12 E -Type

Diane Waldron with her 1936 Rolls Royce 25/30 car

Following government guidelines, about 50 cars took part in the Rotary Club's 2020 Classic Car Run, raising hundreds of pounds for various charities the club supports.

Meeting at the Livestock Market in Tasley, top of the range Aston Martins, Jaguars and Rolls-Royces were among the spectacles to behold at the event last week.

The roar of engines starting was followed by a 20-mile route, which finished at Tony's Diner Cafe in Quatford where there was ample space for petrol heads to view vintage vehicles while keeping their distance.

Engineers from Smallman Hall Classic Cars were on hand in Tasley to help marshal the event and welcome visitors into their showroom.

Martin Jones, treasurer at the Rotary Club of Bridgnorth, travelled in his Lotus Exige.

He said: "I went in my Lotus Exige which isn't very old, but still good fun.

"There was a brand spanking-new Aston Martin DBS worth a quarter of a million pounds alongside a 1930s Rolls-Royce Phantom and everything in between.

"Smallman Hall were very good to us. They helped marshal the cars and had their showroom open too."

Advertising

About £750 was raised from the event, which had to follow the government's Covid-19 secure measures.

"There had been talks about whether the event could go ahead and the important part was to make sure we were complying with all the coronavirus measures," said Martin.

"It's difficult to raise money at the moment, but the event was a great success and it was good to be able to do it.

"We were surprised at how many people did show up. Some years we put an effort into publicising it but this year we left it low-key, but quite a lot of people have older cars and it was nice to be able to get out and raise money."

Bridgnorth entertainment Entertainment In photos Bridgnorth Local Hubs News
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News