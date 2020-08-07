GALLERY: Classic cars cruise through Bridgnorth during charity run

Following government guidelines, about 50 cars took part in the Rotary Club's 2020 Classic Car Run, raising hundreds of pounds for various charities the club supports.

Meeting at the Livestock Market in Tasley, top of the range Aston Martins, Jaguars and Rolls-Royces were among the spectacles to behold at the event last week.

The roar of engines starting was followed by a 20-mile route, which finished at Tony's Diner Cafe in Quatford where there was ample space for petrol heads to view vintage vehicles while keeping their distance.

Engineers from Smallman Hall Classic Cars were on hand in Tasley to help marshal the event and welcome visitors into their showroom.

Martin Jones, treasurer at the Rotary Club of Bridgnorth, travelled in his Lotus Exige.

He said: "I went in my Lotus Exige which isn't very old, but still good fun.

"There was a brand spanking-new Aston Martin DBS worth a quarter of a million pounds alongside a 1930s Rolls-Royce Phantom and everything in between.

"Smallman Hall were very good to us. They helped marshal the cars and had their showroom open too."

About £750 was raised from the event, which had to follow the government's Covid-19 secure measures.

"There had been talks about whether the event could go ahead and the important part was to make sure we were complying with all the coronavirus measures," said Martin.

"It's difficult to raise money at the moment, but the event was a great success and it was good to be able to do it.

"We were surprised at how many people did show up. Some years we put an effort into publicising it but this year we left it low-key, but quite a lot of people have older cars and it was nice to be able to get out and raise money."